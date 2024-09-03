ukenru
A new terminal is to be built at the Uzhhorod checkpoint on the border with Slovakia

A new terminal is to be built at the Uzhhorod checkpoint on the border with Slovakia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 11464 views

Preparatory work for the construction of a new passenger terminal has begun at the Uzhhorod-Vysne Nemecke checkpoint. It is planned to create lanes for buses and cars, a pedestrian corridor and other infrastructure facilities.

Today, on September 3, preparatory work has begun on the construction of a new passenger terminal at the Uzhhorod-Vysne Nemecke checkpoint on the border with Slovakia. This was reported by the Ministry of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine, according to the UNN .

Details

Preparations for the construction of a new passenger terminal at the Uzhhorod-Vysne Nemecke checkpoint have started. In cooperation with the USAID Economic Support for Ukraine Project, a number of measures have already been taken to equip and modernize the infrastructure at the automobile checkpoints. Modular buildings for customs and border guard officers have already been installed at the checkpoint, and sanitary facilities and road surfaces have been renovated. The next stage is to prepare for the reconstruction of the existing and construction of a new passenger terminal at the checkpoint

- the statement said.

It is noted that the subcontractor Miyamoto has also developed a feasibility study for the project of reconstruction and construction of terminals. In addition, the company examined all existing facilities and calculated the capacity of engineering structures.

"By the end of this year, we plan to finalize detailed project documentation. To improve traffic at the checkpoint, 1 lane for passenger buses and 4 lanes for cars entering and leaving Ukraine will be created.

It is also planned to arrange a pedestrian corridor, sheds for inspection of passenger vehicles entering and leaving Ukraine, a box for in-depth inspection of cars and passenger buses with one inspection pit, a public bathroom and an automatic barrier. Reconstruction and construction work is expected to begin in the spring of 2025," the ministry added.

The agency also emphasized that the reconstruction of the office building of the Customs and Border Guard Services, which includes all the necessary rooms and facilities for the continuous operation of the checkpoint, is also planned, in accordance with all norms and standards of barrier-free access for people with limited mobility.

Recall

On May 31, starting from 14:00, the registration of persons and vehicles in the passenger direction was resumed at the checkpoint "Uzhhorod - Vysne Nemecke"on the Ukrainian-Slovak border.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Society

