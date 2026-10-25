On October 25, rain is expected in only three regions of Ukraine

On Sunday, October 25, most of Ukraine will be cloudy with sunny intervals. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, there will be rain in the Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia and Odesa regions; no precipitation is expected elsewhere, while fog is expected in the morning in most western regions.

The wind will be southeasterly, 7–12 m/s. The temperature during the day will be 13–18° - the statement said.

In Kyiv and the region, it will be cloudy on Sunday, with no precipitation expected. The temperature will be 14–16°.

Astrological forecast for September 21–27: The Sun will move into Libra, and the week will end with a Full Moon in Aries