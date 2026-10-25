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12:26 AM • 15219 views
Ukraine switched to winter time: clocks were set back one hour
October 24, 09:28 PM • 21265 views
Russia struck Kharkiv with a jet-powered drone: one person was killed
October 24, 08:34 PM • 20295 views
Ukraine physically cannot use Starlink for long-range strikes — “Flash” responds to MuskPhoto
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A shooting occurred in Kyiv; one person was killed and another wounded
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Rain in several regions and fog in the west: what the weather will be like in Ukraine on October 25Photo
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Only 24 Patriot missiles in 90 days - Zelenskyy revealed the scale of the deliveries
October 24, 10:47 AM • 35577 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against those involved in the production of Russian ballistic weapons
October 24, 09:44 AM • 28799 views
95% reservation for the defense industry and energy sector, plus a coordination center — changes to the reservation system explained
October 24, 08:37 AM • 26327 views
Starlink speed restored, to over 400 km/h - Defense Minister
October 24, 08:20 AM • 24446 views
Defense Forces struck Russian facilities linked to its missile program and an aircraft - General Staff
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The New York Times

On October 25, rain is expected in only three regions of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

Most regions will be cloudy with clear spells, with no precipitation. In Kyiv, temperatures will be 14–16°C with no rain; fog in the west in the morning.

On October 25, rain is expected in only three regions of Ukraine

On Sunday, October 25, most of Ukraine will be cloudy with sunny intervals. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, there will be rain in the Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia and Odesa regions; no precipitation is expected elsewhere, while fog is expected in the morning in most western regions.

The wind will be southeasterly, 7–12 m/s. The temperature during the day will be 13–18°

- the statement said.

In Kyiv and the region, it will be cloudy on Sunday, with no precipitation expected. The temperature will be 14–16°.

Astrological forecast for September 21–27: The Sun will move into Libra, and the week will end with a Full Moon in Aries20.09.26, 18:43 • 21311 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Weather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
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Kyiv