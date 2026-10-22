$45.030.0550.560.03
ukenru
07:12 PM • 1866 views
Clouds and rain will cover Ukraine on October 23 — forecasters say whether to expect colder weather
06:29 PM • 7128 views
Ukraine could face a second wave of migration after the war: demographer explains who will leave and why
06:15 PM • 10923 views
Ukrainians face a fine of up to UAH 1,530 for collecting firewood in the forest: what is prohibited and how to legally gather timber
06:02 PM • 6816 views
Starlink speed restrictions for Ukraine have likely been lifted — journalist
04:26 PM • 15312 views
Russia's "Filin" spotted in Ukraine again - "Flash" explained why the Russian Federation is betting on cheap cruise missiles
03:58 PM • 16115 views
Traffic on Kyiv’s Southern Bridge has been restored in both directions — what restriction to bear in mind
03:37 PM • 21633 views
Top 9 horror films worth watching on HalloweenPhoto
03:10 PM • 13321 views
In Donetsk region, forced evacuation of children has been expanded due to Russian attacks — which communities are affected
Exclusive
02:35 PM • 20838 views
Cortisol: can the level of the stress hormone really be lowered with the help of foods
02:09 PM • 12549 views
State Budget for 2027 will begin to be considered in Verkhovna Rada next week
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+12°
1m/s
95%
756mm
Popular news
A trial without delays: when can the accused participate in a hearing by videoconference?
Exclusive
October 22, 09:36 AM • 36800 views
The Cabinet of Ministers has not yet decided on changes to the reservation rules, but businesses are warning of risks to the economy and demanding predictability
Exclusive
October 22, 10:04 AM • 41511 views
Amanda Seyfried shared rare news about her children after the divorceOctober 22, 11:33 AM • 19206 views
She moves more and constructs full sentences — how Krista Pike is recovering after a botched executionOctober 22, 01:00 PM • 19010 views
Bond star Judi Dench revealed that she can no longer act — here’s why01:48 PM • 11963 views
Publications
Ukrainians face a fine of up to UAH 1,530 for collecting firewood in the forest: what is prohibited and how to legally gather timber06:15 PM • 10922 views
Top 9 horror films worth watching on HalloweenPhoto03:37 PM • 21632 views
Cortisol: can the level of the stress hormone really be lowered with the help of foods
Exclusive
02:35 PM • 20838 views
Ukrainians have selected the "landmark publications of independence" — which book took first place, and which won the readers’ choice awardOctober 22, 01:22 PM • 22871 views
Ukraine will receive weapons through NATO’s new mechanism — the Ministry of Defence explained its features and advantagesOctober 22, 12:28 PM • 28741 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Steve Witkoff
Mark Zuckerberg
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Great Britain
Southern Bridge (Kyiv)
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Star actor who appeared in the films "Top Gun" and "Alien" has diedVideo07:26 PM • 124 views
Prada demonstrates resilience in the luxury goods market — how an extreme summer affected store visits05:01 PM • 6120 views
In the United States, staff members of the Secretary of Defense damaged a priceless globe dating from World War IIPhoto04:54 PM • 6862 views
Top 9 horror films worth watching on HalloweenPhoto03:37 PM • 21635 views
Staff sought in Antarctica to count penguins — what the job entails and how much it pays02:55 PM • 9410 views
Actual
Heating
Film
Series
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Forbes

Clouds and rain will cover Ukraine on October 23 — forecasters say whether to expect colder weather

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1898 views

Tomorrow, it will be cloudy in Ukraine with sunny intervals and rain, except in the west and east during the day. Temperatures will reach 12–17°C during the day, and 20°C in the south.

Clouds and rain will cover Ukraine on October 23 — forecasters say whether to expect colder weather
Illustrative photo

Tomorrow will be cloudy and rainy in Ukraine, but no significant drop in temperature is expected, UNN reports, citing the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Cloudy with clear spells. Rain at night on the Right Bank, and during the day across Ukraine, except in the west and east. Southeasterly winds, westerly in the west of the country, 5–10 m/s 

- forecasters reported. 

The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center added that nighttime temperatures will be 8–13°C, and 4–9°C above zero in the western and eastern regions; daytime temperatures will be 12–17°C, reaching 20°C in the south of the country.  

When rain will come and when warm and dry weather is expected — forecasters have issued a three-day forecast21.10.26, 20:35 • 18622 views

Antonina Tumanova

Weather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Ukraine