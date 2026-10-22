Clouds and rain will cover Ukraine on October 23 — forecasters say whether to expect colder weather
Kyiv • UNN
Tomorrow, it will be cloudy in Ukraine with sunny intervals and rain, except in the west and east during the day. Temperatures will reach 12–17°C during the day, and 20°C in the south.
Tomorrow will be cloudy and rainy in Ukraine, but no significant drop in temperature is expected, UNN reports, citing the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.
Cloudy with clear spells. Rain at night on the Right Bank, and during the day across Ukraine, except in the west and east. Southeasterly winds, westerly in the west of the country, 5–10 m/s
The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center added that nighttime temperatures will be 8–13°C, and 4–9°C above zero in the western and eastern regions; daytime temperatures will be 12–17°C, reaching 20°C in the south of the country.
When rain will come and when warm and dry weather is expected — forecasters have issued a three-day forecast21.10.26, 20:35 • 18622 views