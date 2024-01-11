On January 2, the enemy hit Kharkiv with a missile developed by North Korea - Prosecutor General

Russia probably struck the center of Kharkiv on January 2 with a missile developed in North Korea. This was reported by Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin during a visit to Odesa region, UNN reports.

Details

The results of a preliminary scientific and technical examination confirm that the missile fired on January 2 at the central part of Kharkiv was a short-range missile developed by North Korea. A comprehensive commission examination is underway to finally confirm this fact. Analysis of data on other fragments of ammunition found at the sites of recent attacks in Kharkiv and Odesa regions is ongoing - said Andriy Kostin.

Optional

Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, previously reported that a visual inspection of the wreckage suggests that Russia has not used such missiles before.

We have also been assigned the relevant expertise, and the objects will be handed over any day now, and after examining them we will be able to say for sure. Of course, we have previously reviewed and analyzed all the photos and videos that are publicly available. We understand that the elements recorded there, i.e. visually specific parts, cables, their color, material and other characteristics, have never been found in any Russian missile studied so far. At the same time, there are no established facts of the use of Korean-made missiles, as well as the attacks on the capital. We will continue to do our work here and provide additional information as soon as possible - said Oleksandr Ruvin.

Recall

White House National Security Council Coordinator John Kirby has once again stated that Russia has begun using DPRK-made missiles to strike Ukraine.

The leaders of 47 states condemned the supply of North Korean missiles to Russia and their use against the population of Ukraine.

According to Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office spokesman Dmytro Chubenko, it is likely that DPRK-made missiles could have been used by Russia to strike Kharkiv.