Ombudsperson reveals alleged violations in the trial of a boy's rape in Poltava region

Human Rights Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said that only after a public outcry did the case of the beating and sexual abuse of a minor in the village of Kotelva get off the ground. Currently, the disciplinary commission is conducting an internal investigation into the actions of law enforcement officers, and a complaint has been filed with the High Council of Justice to assess the actions of the courts.

Regarding the case of beating and sexual violence against a boy in Poltava region - the Ombudsman found information indicating possible violations of the right to a fair trial.

It is noted that only after this event gained publicity, and also as a result of the measures taken by our institution, did the prosecutor's office initiate an internal investigation into the actions of police officers, who had previously been approached by the victim's parents.

The disciplinary commission is currently conducting an internal investigation, and Kotelva police officers have been suspended from duty for the period of the internal investigation, including the suspension of the juvenile prevention inspector and the deputy chief of police Zinkov.

The representative in Poltava region visited the court and familiarized himself with the case files.

A number of circumstances have been identified that may currently indicate the existence of grounds for filing disciplinary complaints with the High Council of Justice, during which a proper legal assessment of the actions of the courts will be provided. - Dmytro Lubinets said in a post on the press service page .

On the beach of the Koteleva community, three people, including minors, committed sexual acts against a young boy. The prosecutor's office initiated an investigation against the police officers who failed to register the crime in the URPTI.