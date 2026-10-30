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Olha Ivzhenko won silver and bronze at the World Weightlifting Championships

Kyiv • UNN

 • 460 views

The Ukrainian won silver in the snatch and bronze in the total in the up to 57 kg weight category. These are Ukraine’s first medals at the World Championships since 2023.

Olha Ivzhenko won silver and bronze at the World Weightlifting Championships

Ukrainian weightlifter Olha Ivzhenko won silver and bronze medals at the 2026 World Championships in Ningbo, China. The athlete finished second in the snatch and won bronze in the combined total of the two lifts in the up to 57 kg weight category. This was reported by the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, UNN writes.

The World Weightlifting Championships are taking place in the Chinese city of Ningbo from October 27 to November 8. Ukraine is represented at the world championships by seven athletes in seven weight categories

- the statement says.

It is noted that Olha Ivzhenko was the first Ukrainian to take the platform; she competes in the up to 57 kg weight category. Based on her performance, our weightlifter won two medals.

In the snatch, Olha lifted 96 kg, earning her a silver medal. In the clean and jerk, the Ukrainian lifted 118 kg and finished fourth. With a combined total of 214 kg in the two lifts, the athlete won a bronze medal in the overall competition — a major World Championships medal!

These medals were the first for Ukraine's national team at the World Weightlifting Championships since 2023. That year, Ukrainian athletes finished the world championships with four medals: two silver medals (one of them in the overall competition) and two bronze medals

- the NOC added.

For Olha, these are yet more significant achievements in 2026. In April, at the senior European Championships, she won silver in the clean and jerk with a result of 120 kg in the up to 58 kg weight category. And just two weeks ago, she became the absolute European champion among under-23 athletes in the up to 61 kg weight category, winning three gold medals.

It is worth noting that the 2026 World Championships mark the start of the qualification period for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. Therefore, the medals won by Olha are an important result on the path to an Olympic quota place.

Ukrainian Anastasiia Alpieieva is the 2026 world champion in freestyle wrestling28.10.26, 17:03 • 3384 views

Olga Rozgon

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