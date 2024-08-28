“Okhmatdyt signs contract for technical inspection of damaged building

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 124479 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 128819 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 211306 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 160199 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 156871 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144655 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 205302 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112584 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 193162 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105182 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 93691 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 68409 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 104116 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 100918 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 54427 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 211312 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 205305 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 193165 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 219700 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 207529 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 31378 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 46150 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 153158 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 152239 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 156218 views
Actual
“Okhmatdyt signs contract for technical inspection of damaged building

“Okhmatdyt signs contract for technical inspection of damaged building

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 11513 views

The Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital engaged the NDIproektrekonstruktsiya institute to inspect the building damaged by the missile attack. Funds for the pre-project work were allocated by the Tabletochki Charitable Foundation from a contribution from Oschadbank.

The Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital has engaged the State Research and Design Institute "NDIproektrekonstruktsiya" to examine the technical condition of building structures to restore the building, which was damaged by a Russian missile attack on July 8. This is reported by the press service of the Ministry of Health, UNN reports.

Details

Reportedly, on August 27, a regular meeting of the council for the restoration of the medical institution was held at the premises of the Okhmatdyt hospital. The Ministry of Health stated that a prerequisite for holding a transparent tender for reconstruction work is a competent detailed instrumental inspection of the damage to the building, an estimate based on this and its subsequent independent examination.

In accordance with the recommendations received, in order to perform the work in the shortest possible time and with guaranteed quality, Okhmatdyt engaged the State Research and Design Institute "NDIproektrekonstruktsiya" to carry out a pre-project inspection of the technical condition of building structures with the preparation of estimate documentation for the building of the modern medical and diagnostic complex of Okhmatdyt

- , the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Funds for pre-project work were allocated by the Tabletochki Charitable Foundation. A contribution from Oschadbank will be used for this purpose. A trilateral agreement was signed between Okhmatdyt, Tabletochki and the Institute.

According to Inna Ivanenko, Executive Director of the CF "Patients of Ukraine" and Head of the Council for Restoration of the Okhmatdyt, the assessment of the damage to the new building will take two weeks. "Based on the results, a defect report and estimate documentation will be drawn up, after which the tender procedure will be launched," Ms. Ivanenko said.

A separate independent organization will carry out further examination of the documents developed by the Institute.

It is noted that Oschadbank transferred UAH 10 million to help the hospital. These funds will be used to finance the examination of the injuries.

The Institute has already begun to urgently carry out the necessary work. And Okhmatdyt, with the technical support of procurement specialists, is preparing to announce a tender in compliance with all procedures and legal requirements, the Ministry of Health added.

 After determining the estimate, which will pass the examination, the terms of reference for the restoration work will be approved, which will allow approving the tender documents and announcing the procurement procedure on Prozorro.

Shmyhal: examination of damage to Okhmatdyt will be completed within a month27.08.24, 14:15 • 86599 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Society

Contact us about advertising