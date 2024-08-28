“Okhmatdyt signs contract for technical inspection of damaged building

The Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital has engaged the State Research and Design Institute "NDIproektrekonstruktsiya" to examine the technical condition of building structures to restore the building, which was damaged by a Russian missile attack on July 8. This is reported by the press service of the Ministry of Health, UNN reports.

Details

Reportedly, on August 27, a regular meeting of the council for the restoration of the medical institution was held at the premises of the Okhmatdyt hospital. The Ministry of Health stated that a prerequisite for holding a transparent tender for reconstruction work is a competent detailed instrumental inspection of the damage to the building, an estimate based on this and its subsequent independent examination.

In accordance with the recommendations received, in order to perform the work in the shortest possible time and with guaranteed quality, Okhmatdyt engaged the State Research and Design Institute "NDIproektrekonstruktsiya" to carry out a pre-project inspection of the technical condition of building structures with the preparation of estimate documentation for the building of the modern medical and diagnostic complex of Okhmatdyt - , the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Funds for pre-project work were allocated by the Tabletochki Charitable Foundation. A contribution from Oschadbank will be used for this purpose. A trilateral agreement was signed between Okhmatdyt, Tabletochki and the Institute.

According to Inna Ivanenko, Executive Director of the CF "Patients of Ukraine" and Head of the Council for Restoration of the Okhmatdyt, the assessment of the damage to the new building will take two weeks. "Based on the results, a defect report and estimate documentation will be drawn up, after which the tender procedure will be launched," Ms. Ivanenko said.

A separate independent organization will carry out further examination of the documents developed by the Institute.

It is noted that Oschadbank transferred UAH 10 million to help the hospital. These funds will be used to finance the examination of the injuries.

The Institute has already begun to urgently carry out the necessary work. And Okhmatdyt, with the technical support of procurement specialists, is preparing to announce a tender in compliance with all procedures and legal requirements, the Ministry of Health added.



After determining the estimate, which will pass the examination, the terms of reference for the restoration work will be approved, which will allow approving the tender documents and announcing the procurement procedure on Prozorro.

Shmyhal: examination of damage to Okhmatdyt will be completed within a month