The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption has added the Irish-American company Weatherford International to the list of international sponsors of the war for cooperation with Russia. This was reported by the press service of the NAPC, according to UNN.

The oil industry remains strategically important for Russia, as it allows the country to use energy as a weapon and influence other states. Although sanctions have been imposed on Russia in this area, the Irish-American company Weatherford International continues to operate in Russia, paying millions of dollars in taxes there and providing technological capabilities to the aggressor country in the oil industry. This was the basis for adding the company to the list of international sponsors of war, - the statement said.

Details

Weatherford International specializes in the production and supply of oilfield equipment and services to oil and gas companies. The company has been operating in Russia for 16 years, has created more than 2.5 thousand jobs there and maintains service facilities, bases and engineering enterprises in Russia.

Weatherford is represented in Russia through Weatherford Holdings (Rus) LLC, Weatherford LLC and Weatherford Business Service LLC. In 2022, they paid more than $15 million in taxes to the aggressor's budget.

Among Weatherford's partners in Russia is the notorious oil company Rosneft, which remains the main customer for its services.

Addendum

The company also continues to be an active participant in import and export operations with Russia. In the period from February 24, 2022 to December 31, 2023, it imported goods to Russia for almost USD 1.5 million. Among them: materials and spare parts for the oil and gas industry (fittings, valves, shafts, gaskets, plastic products, bearings).

Weatherford is committed to continuing to fulfill its existing contracts and signing new contracts with customers in Russia.

In its reporting, Weatherford promised to fulfill its contractual obligations, taking into account international sanctions. The company successfully rebuilt its equipment supply channels after the civilized world imposed sanctions on Russia, replacing suppliers with Russian or other foreign companies.

According to the NACP, this demonstrates not only the company's economic and technological support for the aggressor, but also ideological support.



