Oil production equipment manufacturer Weatherford is included in the list of war sponsors

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 75541 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 118699 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 123362 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 165247 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165461 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 268137 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176921 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166871 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148631 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 238083 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 101049 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 68985 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 41864 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 38038 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 51387 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 268137 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 238083 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 223398 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248854 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234941 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 118702 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100594 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 101024 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117517 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118140 views
Oil production equipment manufacturer Weatherford is included in the list of war sponsors

Oil production equipment manufacturer Weatherford is included in the list of war sponsors

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26537 views

The Irish-American oilfield equipment manufacturer Weatherford International has been added to the list of international sponsors of the war in Ukraine for continuing to operate in Russia and paying taxes that support the Russian government and army.

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption has added the Irish-American company Weatherford International to the list of international sponsors of the war for cooperation with Russia. This was reported by the press service of the NAPC, according to UNN.

The oil industry remains strategically important for Russia, as it allows the country to use energy as a weapon and influence other states. Although sanctions have been imposed on Russia in this area, the Irish-American company Weatherford International continues to operate in Russia, paying millions of dollars in taxes there and providing technological capabilities to the aggressor country in the oil industry. This was the basis for adding the company to the list of international sponsors of war,

- the statement said.

Details

Weatherford International specializes in the production and supply of oilfield equipment and services to oil and gas companies. The company has been operating in Russia for 16 years, has created more than 2.5 thousand jobs there and maintains service facilities, bases and engineering enterprises in Russia. 

Weatherford is represented in Russia through Weatherford Holdings (Rus) LLC, Weatherford LLC and Weatherford Business Service LLC. In 2022, they paid more than $15 million in taxes to the aggressor's budget. THE TOTAL AMOUNT OF TAXES PAID TO THE AGGRESSOR'S BUDGET IS OVER 15 MILLION US DOLLARS. 

Among Weatherford's partners in Russia is the notorious oil company Rosneft, which remains the main customer for its services. 

Addendum

The company also continues to be an active participant in import and export operations with Russia. In the period from February 24, 2022 to December 31, 2023, it imported goods to Russia for almost USD 1.5 million. THE COMPANY IMPORTED GOODS TO RUSSIA FOR ALMOST 1.5 MILLION DOLLARS. Among them: materials and spare parts for the oil and gas industry (fittings, valves, shafts, gaskets, plastic products, bearings).

Weatherford is committed to continuing to fulfill its existing contracts and signing new contracts with customers in Russia.

In its reporting, Weatherford promised to fulfill its contractual obligations, taking into account international sanctions. The company successfully rebuilt its equipment supply channels after the civilized world imposed sanctions on Russia, replacing suppliers with Russian or other foreign companies.

According to the NACP, this demonstrates not only the company's economic and technological support for the aggressor, but also ideological support.

Recall

Ukraine has refused to remove Austrian Raiffeisen Bank from the list of companies sponsoring the war, as Kyiv doubts that the bank really plans to leave Russia.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarEconomy
national-anti-corruption-bureau-of-ukraineNational Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

