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Odesa’s budget missed out on more than UAH 500 million in rent for municipal properties: three managers of municipal enterprises suspected

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

Three municipal enterprise managers were notified of suspicion over the undocumented lease of sewage facilities. Odesa’s budget missed out on more than UAH 594 million\r\n.

Odesa’s budget missed out on more than UAH 500 million in rent for municipal properties: three managers of municipal enterprises suspected

In Odesa, three managers of a municipal enterprise were served with notices of suspicion over the improper formalization of leases for reconstructed wastewater infrastructure facilities. As a result, the city budget received more than UAH 594 million less in revenue. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.

Details

In Odesa, a private company used wastewater infrastructure facilities renovated with community funds for more than five years without a properly formalized lease. According to the investigation, as a result, the city budget received more than UAH 594 million less in revenue. Under the procedural guidance of the Odesa Regional Prosecutor’s Office, the incumbent director of the municipal enterprise and two of its former heads were notified of suspicion of official negligence

- the post says.

In particular, according to the available information, the facilities in question are two sewage pumping stations and two collectors. In 2013, due to their unsatisfactory technical condition, they were withdrawn from the lease and transferred to the municipal enterprise for reconstruction.

At the same time, more than 45 million US dollars in loan funds from an international bank were spent on restoring the facilities, while the loans were repaid from the Odesa budget.

After the reconstruction, the facilities once again began to be used by a private company that provides the city’s water supply and wastewater services. However, the leases for them were not properly formalized, so the city did not receive separate rental payments. According to the investigation, from January 2020 to October 2025, the three heads of the municipal enterprise failed to take the necessary measures to formalize the paid use of this property. Instead, the company operated it under a maintenance agreement. Following the reconstruction, the value of the facilities increased, and therefore the rent should have increased as well

- the post says.

According to the investigation, a forensic economic examination established that, due to the absence of properly formalized leases, the Odesa budget received more than UAH 594 million less in revenue.

The suspects’ actions were qualified under Part 2 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Preventive measures have now been imposed on them.

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Alla Kiosak

SocietyCrimes and emergenciesUNN-Odesa
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Odesa