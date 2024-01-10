Odesa residents will be transported to Chisinau airport by air: Kiper tells about new project with UNDP

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 97386 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 111182 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 141038 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 138259 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176595 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171767 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 283335 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178227 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167227 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148848 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 42538 views
US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 31307 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 64460 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 32914 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Odesa residents will be transported to Chisinau airport by air: Kiper tells about new project with UNDP

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24646 views

Oleg Kiper discussed with UNDP a new project called "Air Transfer" aimed at simplifying travel to Chisinau airport, improving border crossing and reducing traffic.

Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, met with a delegation of UNDP representatives in Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

During the meeting, the parties discussed the implementation of the new Aerotransfer project. Its goal is to speed up the travel of Ukrainians traveling to Chisinau International Airport. Subject to the availability of plane tickets, passengers will be able to use a special shuttle service that will run from Odesa to the airport, Kiper informs.

"This should relieve the border crossing points (primarily in the area of the Mayaky-Palanka-Udobne checkpoint), reduce the concentration of a large number of vehicles and people there, and speed up the crossing procedure. Organized passenger transportation will also reduce the load on the region's roads by passenger cars and improve the level of service to the population in the field of international transportation," the head of the UIA wrote.

Kiper added that to launch the Aerotransfer project, buses are needed to transport passengers. He also said that the UIA is counting on UNDP to help with this issue.

"In total, UNDP has selected 20 projects in Odesa Oblast, for which the European Investment Bank has already allocated funds of EUR 29 million. We are grateful for the support of Odesa region and cooperation," Kiper summarized.  

Lilia Podolyak

