Odesa residents will be transported to Chisinau airport by air: Kiper tells about new project with UNDP

Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, met with a delegation of UNDP representatives in Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

During the meeting, the parties discussed the implementation of the new Aerotransfer project. Its goal is to speed up the travel of Ukrainians traveling to Chisinau International Airport. Subject to the availability of plane tickets, passengers will be able to use a special shuttle service that will run from Odesa to the airport, Kiper informs.

"This should relieve the border crossing points (primarily in the area of the Mayaky-Palanka-Udobne checkpoint), reduce the concentration of a large number of vehicles and people there, and speed up the crossing procedure. Organized passenger transportation will also reduce the load on the region's roads by passenger cars and improve the level of service to the population in the field of international transportation," the head of the UIA wrote.

Kiper added that to launch the Aerotransfer project, buses are needed to transport passengers. He also said that the UIA is counting on UNDP to help with this issue.

"In total, UNDP has selected 20 projects in Odesa Oblast, for which the European Investment Bank has already allocated funds of EUR 29 million. We are grateful for the support of Odesa region and cooperation," Kiper summarized.