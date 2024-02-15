Odesa region attracted a third of a billion euros of aid from international donors in January

In January 2024, Odesa region received 320,115 euros of aid from international donors. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper, according to UNN.

Details

In particular, medical equipment worth a total of EUR 41 thousand was purchased. It was sent to the Odesa Regional Clinical Hospital of the Odesa Regional Council as part of the cooperation between Odesa Oblast and the partner Lodz Voivodeship.

It is about:

- Haltia ceiling lift

- 1 Zoncare ultrasound machine

- 1 Genadyne wound treatment device

- 1 transport and washing lift Senrta Pur L Hospitec

- 85 dressing sets

- 110 containers for isolating gel products with an antibacterial filter of various capacities

- 30 tees for wounds, 40 sets for fixing bandages, 200 first aid kits and 20 sterile sponge dressings

In addition, four generators were donated by international donors:

- 2 units of 560 kW each

- 2 units of 9 kW each

"Some of the funds received from cooperation with international organizations were also used to help the defense forces," Kiper said.