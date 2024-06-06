In the occupied territory of the Zaporozhye region, a manual for russian military commissars is being distributed, aimed at reducing deviations from military service. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance, reports UNN.

Details

In light of the low rates of involvement of the local population in military service in the temporarily occupied territory, they dispose of training materials for the training of russian military commissars, namely the military enlistment office manual.

This literature, developed by the Department of mobilization work management of the Moscow "combined arms academy of the order of zhukov of the armed forces of the russian federation", is actively distributed among employees of certain departments of the occupation administration in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporozhye region.

According to the Center for National Resistance, the distribution of this manual is associated with an attempt to reduce the number of people who avoid conscription into russian military formations by using "alternative civil service".

The manual describes in detail the procedural and legal aspects that arise during the conscription of Citizens for military service in the army. In particular, employees of the occupation administration are recommended to read Section 7 of this section, which explains the methods of refusal of those wishing to perform alternative civil service using formal signs.

More than 2.5 thousand teenagers from Ukraine should be sent to military exercises in the Russian Federation - CNS