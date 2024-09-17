Occupation troops attack Kherson region from the air: destroyed the Point of Invincibility and residential buildings
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops conducted an air strike on the Beryslav district of Kherson region. The Point of Unbreakability and residential buildings were destroyed, and fires broke out. There is no information on casualties among local residents.
At night, the occupation forces attacked Kherson region from the air. In one of the settlements of Beryslav district, the Point of Unbreakability and residential buildings were destroyed. This is reported by the Kherson RMA, according to UNN.
In one of the settlements of Beryslav district, the Point of Unbreakability and residential buildings were destroyed by guided missiles,
Details
Fires also broke out at the sites of the hits. There were no reports of casualties among local residents.
Recall
The Russian army attacked Kherson with drones in the morning. The wreckage of a downed UAV damaged a garage cooperative, two guards were injured and hospitalized.