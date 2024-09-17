Occupation troops attack Kherson region from the air: destroyed the Point of Invincibility and residential buildings

At night, the occupation forces attacked Kherson region from the air. In one of the settlements of Beryslav district, the Point of Unbreakability and residential buildings were destroyed. This is reported by the Kherson RMA, according to UNN.



In one of the settlements of Beryslav district, the Point of Unbreakability and residential buildings were destroyed by guided missiles, - the statement said.

Details

Fires also broke out at the sites of the hits. There were no reports of casualties among local residents.

Recall

The Russian army attacked Kherson with drones in the morning. The wreckage of a downed UAV damaged a garage cooperative, two guards were injured and hospitalized.