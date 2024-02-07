Occupants' UAV destroyed in Dnipro region in the evening
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian military shot down a Russian drone over the Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipropetrovs'k region on the evening of February 7.
On the evening of February 7, Ukrainian military shot down an enemy drone in the sky over Kryvyi Rih district in the Dnipro region. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports .
Details
It is noted that the occupiers' drone was shot down by the defenders of the Air Command "East".
