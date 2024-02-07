Occupants' UAV destroyed in Dnipro region in the evening

On the evening of February 7, Ukrainian military shot down an enemy drone in the sky over Kryvyi Rih district in the Dnipro region. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that the occupiers' drone was shot down by the defenders of the Air Command "East".

