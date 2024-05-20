Occupants torture illegally imprisoned activist Osmanov - Lubinets

Crimean Tatar Rustem Osmanov, who was detained by the Russians in April 2022, is currently being held in a punishment cell, beaten and threatened with death. This was announced by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, UNN reports .

According to Lubinets, the political prisoner has been held in a punishment cell for the past three weeks. There, unlawful actions are being committed against the civilian: he is being severely beaten and threatened with death.

Lubinets emphasized that all of this is a violation of human rights, as well as a number of international acts: The Geneva Conventions, the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment.

Silence in such cases now means provoking the aggressor's appetite for committing new crimes! In particular, the continuation of tactics to suppress the spirit of illegally imprisoned civilians and prisoners of war, - Lubinets said.

He called on the international community to pay attention to the war crimes of the Russians. He added that everyone responsible for the violations must be punished!



In March, Russian occupation forces detained 10 Crimean Tatars after searching their homes in different parts of Crimea.