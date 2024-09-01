Occupants struck about 10 times in Kharkiv - Sinegubov

Russian troops struck about 10 times in Kharkiv. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

The occupants launched about 10 attacks on Kharkiv. There is damage to civilian infrastructure and casualties. The number of casualties is being clarified, - the statement said.

He also said that there is a threat of repeated attacks.

Recall

Occupants struck in Lyubotyn, Kharkiv district, damaging a civilian enterprise. Three people were injured: two men aged 70 and 57 and a woman aged 59, their lives are not in danger.