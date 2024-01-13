Occupants shelled the territory of a thermal power plant in Donetsk Oblast, damaging equipment

Russian occupants shelled the territory of a thermal power plant in Donetsk region yesterday. Equipment on the territory of the plant was damaged. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Energy.

Yesterday the enemy shelled the territory of one of the thermal power plants in Donetsk region once again. Equipment at the plant was damaged. A 330 kV overhead line was disconnected in Dnipropetrovs'k region due to enemy shelling - the statement said.

In addition, it is reported that a short-term technological disruption occurred in the operation of 110 kV substation equipment in Volyn region. Household consumers lost power. Everyone has been supplied with power.

It is also reported that electricity imports from Slovakia, Romania, and Moldova are forecast to reach 7987 MWh for the current day, with no exports expected.

Addendum

As a result of the massive attack by the Russian army this morning, no damage to the energy infrastructure was recorded, 131 settlements were cut off from electricity due to bad weather.