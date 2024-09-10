Occupants shelled Dnipropetrovs'k region: buildings damaged

Occupants shelled Dnipropetrovs'k region again, as a result of which Chervonohryhorivska and Marhanetska communities suffered. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, according to UNN.

Details

In the evening of September 9, enemy forces again fired at Nikopol district, firing half a dozen shells at Chervonohryhorivka and Marhanets communities.

In one of the settlements, dead wood caught fire due to the shelling, but rescuers quickly extinguished the fire. An outbuilding was damaged. Fortunately, no local residents were injured.

Experts who examined the area after the shelling found additional destruction in the Marhanets community, where the enemy had previously used a kamikaze drone. The strike damaged a private house and destroyed an outbuilding.

