Occupants shelled a village in Kherson region: a residential building was hit and there were casualties
Kyiv • UNN
Russian shelling killed two civilians in the village of Kyzomys, Kherson region.
The Russian army shelled a village in Kherson region. According to the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, a house was hit, a man and a woman were killed, UNN reports.
The occupants shelled the village of Kizomys of the Bilozerska community. One of the strikes hit a residential building. As a result, a fire broke out in the house, during the elimination of which rescuers found the bodies of dead local residents
According to the head of the RMA, two people sustained injuries incompatible with life - a man born in 1955 and a woman born in 1962.
"My condolences to the families of those killed by the Russian army..." Prokudin added.
