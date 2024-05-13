Occupants shelled a village in Kherson region: a residential building was hit and there were casualties

The Russian army shelled a village in Kherson region. According to the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, a house was hit, a man and a woman were killed, UNN reports.

The occupants shelled the village of Kizomys of the Bilozerska community. One of the strikes hit a residential building. As a result, a fire broke out in the house, during the elimination of which rescuers found the bodies of dead local residents - Prokudin said.

According to the head of the RMA, two people sustained injuries incompatible with life - a man born in 1955 and a woman born in 1962.

"My condolences to the families of those killed by the Russian army..." Prokudin added.

