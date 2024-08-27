Occupants shelled 10 communities in Sumy region: 290 explosions

The invaders shelled Sumy region 81 times during the day, resulting in 290 explosions in the region. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, Velykopysarivska, Bilopilska, Berezivska, Sumska, Esmanska, Hlukhivska, Seredyna-Budska, Krasnopilska, Shalyhynska, Novoslobidska communities were shelled.

Description of the communities affected by the shelling

Krasnopilska: was subjected to intense artillery and mortar attacks, as well as FPV drone attacks and bomb launches. It is one of the largest affected communities with many explosions.

Esmanskaya: was subjected to airstrikes, mortar shelling and drone attacks. A significant number of explosions occurred.

Sumy: was hit by a Lancet drone. This community suffered less damage than others, but explosions were also reported.

Berezivska: was damaged by air strikes, in particular by explosions of KAB bombs.

Bilopilska: was shelled by aircraft and mortars. Explosions from air strikes and mortar shelling were recorded.

Velykopysarivska: was shelled with artillery, mortars and grenade launchers. There were also drone attacks and the dropping of explosive devices from unmanned aerial vehicles.

Hlukhivska: was hit by airstrikes that caused explosions.

Shalyhinska: was hit by aerial bombardment, MLRS and mortar shelling.

Novoslobidska: was attacked by FPV drones, resulting in one explosion.

Seredina-Budska: was attacked by FPV drones and mortar shelling, which also caused several explosions.

