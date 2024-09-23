The Russians have lost more than 16,000 servicemen since the beginning of the offensive in Kharkiv Oblast

Over the period from May 10 to September 21, the occupiers lost a total of 16384 servicemen in the Kharkiv sector. This is reported by the OTU “Kharkiv”, UNN reports.

Details

During the period from May 10 to September 21, 2024, in the Kharkiv sector, the occupiers lost a total of 16384 servicemen (5426 irretrievably killed and 10958 wounded) - the statement said.

Ukrainian soldiers also managed to neutralize 143 tanks (69 destroyed and 74 damaged), 211 armored combat vehicles (134 destroyed and 77 damaged), 1464 vehicles (866 destroyed and 598 damaged), and 762 artillery systems (212 destroyed and 550 damaged).

In addition, 4458 UAVs of various types and 152 enemy ammunition depots were destroyed.

Recall

In the frontline, 162 combat engagements took place over the last day. Russian occupants became active again in the Pokrovsk sector, where our defenders repelled 35 attacks. The situation was also “hot” in the Kurakhove sector, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops 28 times. Over the past day, Russian troops also attacked the Kursk region with 27 guided aerial bombs.