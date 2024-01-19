Occupants increase the number of assaults in the operational area of the Tavria Joint Forces Operation Center

the Russian invaders increased the activity of combat aircraft and the number of assault and offensive actions in operational area of the Tavria Joint Forces Operation Center.

This was reported by Brigadier General and Commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Group of Troops Oleksandr Tarnavsky, UNN reports .

The Russian occupiers increased the activity of combat aircraft and the number of assault and offensive operations. In the operational area of the Tavria Joint Forces Operation Center, the enemy conducted 56 air strikes, 68 combat engagements and 665 artillery attacks - wrote Tarnavsky.

According to him, Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding the line and conducting active operations in the designated areas.

Total enemy losses amounted to 431 people and 42 pieces of military equipment over the past day. In particular, 4 tanks, 8 armored personnel carriers, 1 air defense system, 10 UAVs, 18 vehicles and 1 unit of special equipment. Moreover, our troops destroyed 3 enemy ammunition depots - Tarnavsky said.

On the Tavriya direction, the Russians again began to actively use armored vehicles to support and land infantry.

Russians try to cut the only road to Avdiivka - Barabash