Occupants in the occupied territories recruit "policemen" from among the locals - National Resistance Center

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 95874 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 111053 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 140869 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 138148 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176518 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171724 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 283222 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178218 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167218 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148841 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 107097 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 89034 views
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 41686 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 63732 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 51232 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 95837 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 283219 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 250777 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 235887 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261167 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 51232 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 140862 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106894 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106884 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122981 views
Occupants in the occupied territories recruit "policemen" from among the locals - National Resistance Center

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27364 views

The occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories recruit local residents to their "police" due to staff shortages, allowing them to bring even fake educational documents.

The occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories are encouraging locals to serve in the "police" to cover the shortage of personnel. This was reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

In the temporarily occupied territories, police officers are being recruited from among the locals to cover the shortage of personnel. Currently, the russians are looking for people to join the headquarters of the russian guard and the traffic police for the position of "organization of military-patriotic work." There are almost no requirements for the position, fake education in "universities" based on seized premises of Ukrainian universities is allowed (specialty is not important), or experience in the Russian army is allowed

- the statement said.

Details

It is noted that there are intentions to form law enforcement agencies in the occupied territories from among local residents by 2026.

Recall

Due to the refusal of residents of the temporarily occupied territories to receive russian passports, the occupiers launched an online service for passportization of the population.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War

Contact us about advertising