In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 38273 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 146947 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 88620 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 317928 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 263157 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 200706 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 236798 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252884 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159011 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372437 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Occupants in Crimea drew up two reports of administrative offenses against journalist Lutfiya Zudiyeva. Lubinets calls on the world to condemn the actions of Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23980 views

Russian security forces detained Crimean Tatar activist and journalist Lutfiye Zudiyeva during a search of her home, seized her electronics and detained her for several hours on administrative charges.

Occupants in Crimea drew up two reports of administrative offenses against journalist Lutfiya Zudiyeva. Lubinets calls on the world to condemn the actions of Russia

Russian security forces in the occupied Crimea searched the house of activist and journalist Lutfiye Zudiyeva. Later, the occupiers took her to the center for countering extremism, where they detained her for several hours and drew up two reports. This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, reports UNN.

"This morning, Russian security forces with weapons and masks broke into the house where Lutfiye Zudiyeva, a journalist, human rights activist and activist of the Crimean Solidarity public association, lives with her family. The Crimean Tatar activist was taken to an illegal "center for countering extremism" in Akmesdzhit," Lubinets said.

He added that after several hours of detention, Zudiyeva was released, having drawn up two administrative reports allegedly for "abuse of freedom of the media.

Lubinets noted that during the search, no one was allowed into the apartment, not even Lutfiye's lawyers. A video surveillance recorder, phones of all family members, memory cards and a laptop were seized.

"I once again call on the international community to strongly condemn Russia's illegal actions, increase pressure to stop gross human rights violations in the temporarily occupied Crimea and immediately and unconditionally release all illegally detained Ukrainian citizens," the Ombudsman emphasized.

Recall

The Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights condemned Russia for the deliberate killing of captured Ukrainian soldiers, calling it a gross violation of international law.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

