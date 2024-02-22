Occupants in Crimea drew up two reports of administrative offenses against journalist Lutfiya Zudiyeva. Lubinets calls on the world to condemn the actions of Russia

Russian security forces in the occupied Crimea searched the house of activist and journalist Lutfiye Zudiyeva. Later, the occupiers took her to the center for countering extremism, where they detained her for several hours and drew up two reports. This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, reports UNN.

"This morning, Russian security forces with weapons and masks broke into the house where Lutfiye Zudiyeva, a journalist, human rights activist and activist of the Crimean Solidarity public association, lives with her family. The Crimean Tatar activist was taken to an illegal "center for countering extremism" in Akmesdzhit," Lubinets said.

He added that after several hours of detention, Zudiyeva was released, having drawn up two administrative reports allegedly for "abuse of freedom of the media.

Lubinets noted that during the search, no one was allowed into the apartment, not even Lutfiye's lawyers. A video surveillance recorder, phones of all family members, memory cards and a laptop were seized.

"I once again call on the international community to strongly condemn Russia's illegal actions, increase pressure to stop gross human rights violations in the temporarily occupied Crimea and immediately and unconditionally release all illegally detained Ukrainian citizens," the Ombudsman emphasized.

