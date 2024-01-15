Occupants implement a system of denunciation through a chatbot

The occupation administration of the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia calls on residents to inform on their neighbors using a special chatbot. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance on its official website, UNN reports.

Details

The National Resistance Center noted that the temporarily occupied territories have become an "open-air prison" due to the system of denunciation and fear. The occupation authorities in the TOT of Zaporizhzhia are introducing a chatbot for denunciation of residents, promising a reward for "useful information." Russians demand to denounce anyone who does not show loyalty to Russia.

Recall

Currently, a significant territory of Zaporizhzhia region is under the temporary occupation of the Russian Federation, which the aggressor country began on February 24, 2022.

