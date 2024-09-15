Occupants hit a high-rise building in Kharkiv: at least 25 injured, including three children
Russian troops attacked a high-rise building in the Nemyshlyansky district of Kharkiv. The strike injured 25 people, including three children, caused a fire and destruction of the building.
Russian troops attacked Kharkiv, a high-rise building was hit, and there are victims. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.
Details
There is damage to civilian infrastructure in the Nemyshlyansky district, three people are wounded," the statement said.
Later, Sinegubov said that the attack was on a multi-story residential building.
"Fire, destruction. Information about the victims will be forthcoming," he wrote.
At 15:52, Sinegubov reported that as of this minute, there are 25 victims, including three children.
The impact caused a fire in a residential high-rise building.
Recall
Occupants struck in the Kyiv district of Kharkiv. Non-residential buildings caught fire, at least two cluster bombs were used.