Occupants hit a high-rise building in Kharkiv: at least 25 injured, including three children

Russian troops attacked Kharkiv, a high-rise building was hit, and there are victims. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.



Details

There is damage to civilian infrastructure in the Nemyshlyansky district, three people are wounded," the statement said.

Later, Sinegubov said that the attack was on a multi-story residential building.

"Fire, destruction. Information about the victims will be forthcoming," he wrote.

At 15:52, Sinegubov reported that as of this minute, there are 25 victims, including three children.

The impact caused a fire in a residential high-rise building.

Recall

Occupants struck in the Kyiv district of Kharkiv. Non-residential buildings caught fire, at least two cluster bombs were used.