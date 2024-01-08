Occupants failed to conceal air strike on surviving high-rise buildings in Rubizhne due to witnesses - RMA

The enemy failed to conceal the Russian occupiers' strike on the surviving high-rise buildings of the temporarily occupied Rubizhne in Luhansk region because of numerous witnesses, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Artem Lysohor said on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

He noted that an unplanned landing of a Russian aerial projectile occurred in occupied Rubizhne. "With a FAB-250 bomb, the invaders hit a residential area of the city, which is one of the few that survived their assaults in the spring of 2022. Now these houses have been destroyed as well," said the head of the RMA.

Usually, the occupiers refer to shelling by Ukrainian troops during such "extraordinary" events. This time, numerous witnesses interfered. They saw both the Russian fighter jet and the munition itself. It was impossible to hide it and attribute it to the enemy - Lysogor wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the injured are being hospitalized, the less serious ones are being transported to a temporary accommodation center. The search for the missing continues.

"People have been left without housing, which no one will restore - the residents of Rubizhne have gotten used to this for almost two years. The occupation authorities say they are in control of the situation," he said.

