Occupants failed to conceal air strike on surviving high-rise buildings in Rubizhne due to witnesses - RMA

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 95664 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 111029 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 140835 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 138128 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176508 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171719 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 283211 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178217 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167217 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148839 views

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 107084 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 88965 views
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 41614 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 63644 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 51116 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 95664 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 283211 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 250774 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 235883 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261164 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 51116 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 140835 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106884 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106875 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122973 views
Occupants failed to conceal air strike on surviving high-rise buildings in Rubizhne due to witnesses - RMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25889 views

Russian troops "accidentally" bombed occupied Rubizhne

The enemy failed to conceal the Russian occupiers' strike on the surviving high-rise buildings of the temporarily occupied Rubizhne in Luhansk region because of numerous witnesses, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Artem Lysohor said on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

He noted that an unplanned landing of a Russian aerial projectile occurred in occupied Rubizhne. "With a FAB-250 bomb, the invaders hit a residential area of the city, which is one of the few that survived their assaults in the spring of 2022. Now these houses have been destroyed as well," said the head of the RMA.

Usually, the occupiers refer to shelling by Ukrainian troops during such "extraordinary" events. This time, numerous witnesses interfered. They saw both the Russian fighter jet and the munition itself. It was impossible to hide it and attribute it to the enemy

- Lysogor wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the injured are being hospitalized, the less serious ones are being transported to a temporary accommodation center. The search for the missing continues.

"People have been left without housing, which no one will restore - the residents of Rubizhne have gotten used to this for almost two years. The occupation authorities say they are in control of the situation," he said.

russians "accidentally" dropped a bomb on occupied Rubizhne08.01.24, 13:21 • 29342 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

