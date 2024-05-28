Occupants dropped three guided aerial bombs on Toretsk: two people were killed and three wounded
Kyiv • UNN
At least 2 people were killed and 10 wounded as a result of Russian strikes on Toretsk and other cities in Donetsk region.
Russian army strikes at Toretsk in Donetsk region. According to the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadim Filashkin, two people were killed and three wounded, UNN reports.
At least 2 people were killed and 3 wounded in a strike on Toretsk. Tonight, Russians dropped 3 guided aerial bombs on the city, hitting 2 high-rise buildings and an administrative building
According to him, rescue operations are ongoing at the scene - the exact number of victims will be known later.
In addition, according to Filashkin, the number of wounded from the strike on Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka increased to 7 people. Another 1 person was wounded in Viroliubivka of Kostyantynivka community.