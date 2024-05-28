Occupants dropped three guided aerial bombs on Toretsk: two people were killed and three wounded

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 8820 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 85977 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141441 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146402 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241182 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172310 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163953 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148083 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220541 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112975 views

Popular news
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111758 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 43912 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 62767 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107676 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 65104 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 241182 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220541 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 207002 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233014 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220105 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 8820 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 16001 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 22735 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107676 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111758 views
Occupants dropped three guided aerial bombs on Toretsk: two people were killed and three wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31993 views

At least 2 people were killed and 10 wounded as a result of Russian strikes on Toretsk and other cities in Donetsk region.

Russian army strikes at Toretsk in Donetsk region. According to the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadim Filashkin, two people were killed and three wounded, UNN reports.

At least 2 people were killed and 3 wounded in a strike on Toretsk. Tonight, Russians dropped 3 guided aerial bombs on the city, hitting 2 high-rise buildings and an administrative building 

- said the head of the RMA.

According to him, rescue operations are ongoing at the scene - the exact number of victims will be known later.

In addition, according to Filashkin, the number of wounded from the strike on Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka increased to 7 people. Another 1 person was wounded in Viroliubivka of Kostyantynivka community.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
toretskToretsk

