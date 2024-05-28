Occupants dropped three guided aerial bombs on Toretsk: two people were killed and three wounded

Russian army strikes at Toretsk in Donetsk region. According to the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadim Filashkin, two people were killed and three wounded, UNN reports.

At least 2 people were killed and 3 wounded in a strike on Toretsk. Tonight, Russians dropped 3 guided aerial bombs on the city, hitting 2 high-rise buildings and an administrative building - said the head of the RMA.

According to him, rescue operations are ongoing at the scene - the exact number of victims will be known later.

Add

In addition, according to Filashkin, the number of wounded from the strike on Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka increased to 7 people. Another 1 person was wounded in Viroliubivka of Kostyantynivka community.