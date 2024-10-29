Occupants distribute seized housing to traitors who joined the Russian army - Resistance
Kyiv • UNN
In the temporarily occupied territories, the invaders are distributing seized housing to traitors who have signed a contract with the Russian Armed Forces. This was stated by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.
The housing is distributed as "service" housing, i.e. not on a permanent basis. Property is provided to those traitors who do not have their own real estate. Traitors are settled in the apartments of Ukrainians who fled the occupation,
Details
The Resistance Center noted that payments for signing a contract with the Russian Armed Forces for traitors in the temporarily occupied territories are significantly lower than in other Russian regions. This attitude is explained by the fact that the lives of traitors are worthless to the Kremlin.
Recall
From January 1, 2025, residents of the occupied territories without Russian passports will lose access to social services. The occupiers are blackmailing the population, especially insulin-dependent citizens, who will not be able to receive their medications.