Occupants deliberately hit forests in Kharkiv region to create fires - RMA

Russians are deliberately striking at the forests of the Kharkiv region to create fires and damage the ecosystem. The head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said this during a telethon, UNN reports .

Kharkiv region is suffering from forest fires. The weather is cooperating with us here, so most of them have been extinguished. However, 6.5 thousand hectares were engulfed in flames. The facts being investigated by the National Police and the regional prosecutor's office indicate that these are targeted attacks on forests to create such fires and damage ecosystems, - Syniehubov said.

He added that about 50 thousand subscribers from Kharkiv region are left without electricity due to constant enemy attacks.

Russian troops attacked a children's camp in Kharkiv with KABAMs at night , and shelled two other districts in the region over the past day, damaging an ambulance, with three people reported injured, including a minor boy.