Occupants carried out 261 attacks on 11 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region

Over the past day, Russian occupants have carried out 261 attacks on 11 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya regional military administration Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, 147 drones of various modifications attacked Gulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Olhivske. Eight attacks from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) hit Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Preobrazhenka and Novodanylivka.

There were also 106 artillery strikes on Prymorske, Hulyaypole, Orikhove, Uspenivka, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Olhivske.

There were 43 reports of the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure, but fortunately, no civilians were injured.

