Russia has sent propagandists to the temporarily occupied territories against the backdrop of the upcoming "presidential elections." In particular, former American intelligence officer and propagandist Scott Ritter, who is known for his anti-Ukrainian position, visited the occupied Kherson region. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, according to UNN.

Scott Ritter arrived in the TOT of Kherson region with the task of discrediting Ukraine and its allies. He is accompanied by GRU officers during the tour - the statement said.

Details

At the same time, the occupation administration has received lists of "loyal journalists" to whom it must provide support and fulfill their every whim. This means that the tour of Russian agents of influence from the West will continue.

Recall

The Center of National Resistance reports on preparations for a "pseudo-vote" for Putin in the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine. In particular, it refers to the forced participation of students and the creation of "schools of young voters" that will campaign for Putin.

British intelligence: Russia will use pseudo-elections in TOT to create the impression of legitimacy of the invasion