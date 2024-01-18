ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 95166 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 110985 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 140784 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 138086 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176485 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171708 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 283174 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178217 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167217 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148839 views

Occupants brought propagandists to TOT on the eve of "presidential elections"

Occupants brought propagandists to TOT on the eve of "presidential elections"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26783 views

On the eve of the "presidential election," Russia sent propagandists to the temporarily occupied territories (TOT) of Ukraine, including former US intelligence officer Scott Ritter, known for his anti-Ukrainian stance.

Russia has sent propagandists to the temporarily occupied territories against the backdrop of the upcoming "presidential elections." In particular, former American intelligence officer and propagandist Scott Ritter, who is known for his anti-Ukrainian position, visited the occupied Kherson region. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, according to UNN.

Scott Ritter arrived in the TOT of Kherson region with the task of discrediting Ukraine and its allies. He is accompanied by GRU officers during the tour

- the statement said.

Details

At the same time, the occupation administration has received lists of "loyal journalists" to whom it must provide support and fulfill their every whim. This means that the tour of Russian agents of influence from the West will continue.

Recall

The Center of National Resistance reports on preparations for a "pseudo-vote" for Putin in the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine. In particular, it refers to the forced participation of students and the creation of "schools of young voters" that will campaign for Putin.

British intelligence: Russia will use pseudo-elections in TOT to create the impression of legitimacy of the invasion17.12.23, 13:09 • 39574 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Politics

