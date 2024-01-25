Occupants attacked Kharkiv region: four people were injured

The Russian army struck in Kharkiv region. According to the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, four people were wounded in the attack, UNN reports.

"Occupants attacked Rohan in Kharkiv district. One house was destroyed and a fire started in two private houses. A 60-, 39-, 26-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy were wounded. All of them are in light condition," said Colonel Syniehubov.

According to the head of the JFO, the liquidation of the consequences of the occupiers' shelling continues.

