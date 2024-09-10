Occupiers Attack Man in Kherson with Drone, as well as Civilian Car in Kindiyka

Russian military attacked a resident of Kherson with a drone and a civilian car in Kindiytsia, UNN reports citing the Kherson RMA.

According to RMA, Russian troops attacked a resident of Kherson with a drone.

Around 17:30, a 30-year-old man was injured as a result of an explosive drop from a drone. He sustained a shrapnel wound to his arm.

"An ambulance took the victim to a hospital for medical care.

In addition, the occupiers attacked a civilian car in Kindiyka with a UAV.

The 65-year-old man sustained explosive and open head injuries, as well as multiple shrapnel wounds to the head, chest, arms and legs.

An ambulance took the victim to the hospital in serious condition. Doctors are fighting for his life.

Also, according to RMA, around 17:00, the Russian army shelled Stanislav.

Two people who were in the yard of the house, a 58-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman, were hit by enemy fire.

They suffered contusions and blast injuries.

The ambulance crew provided medical aid to the victims on the spot.

Kherson region under enemy fire: 1 person was killed, 5 others were wounded, including 1 child