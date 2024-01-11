Occupants actively carry out air strikes in the Tavrian sector for the second day in a row - Tarnavsky

The Russian occupiers have increased the intensity of air strikes in the operational zone of the Tavria Joint Forces Operation. This was reported by the commander of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops, Oleksandr Tarnavsky, UNN reports.

For the second day in a row, the enemy has been actively conducting air strikes in the Tavria Joint Forces Operation area. Yesterday, the occupants carried out 35 air strikes, conducted 45 combat engagements and fired 591 artillery rounds - Tarnavsky wrote on Telegram.

According to him, total enemy losses in the Tauride sector amounted to 488 people and 45 pieces of military equipment over the last day. In particular, 4 tanks, 7 armored personnel carriers, 4 artillery systems, 25 UAVs, 2 vehicles. Two important enemy targets were also destroyed.

Fields in the Avdiivka sector - hundreds of destroyed Russian vehicles. We are holding the line - Tarnavsky pointed out.

Over the past day, 73 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy launched 4 missile and 48 air strikes, fired 36 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

