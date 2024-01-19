Number of victims of Russian shelling of Beregove village in Kherson region increases

The number of wounded as a result of the shelling of Beregovo village by Russian troops in Kherson region. UNN reports this with reference to the RMA.

Another casualty of the Russian shelling of Berehove has been reported. 56-year-old local resident hit in his own home - the statement said.

It is noted that the victim was diagnosed with an explosive injury, as well as injuries to his back and arm. The victim was provided with medical care at the hospital and will continue to be treated on an outpatient basis, the OVA said.

Earlier UNN reported about one man injured in the attack on the village of Beregove.