Number of ministries to be reduced by one third - Shmyhal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23409 views

The Prime Minister announced plans to reduce the number of ministries by one third and has already cut 20,000 civil service vacancies as part of reforms aimed at streamlining the government.

Number of ministries to be reduced by one third - Shmyhal

Ukraine has already cut 20,000 civil service vacancies, and plans to reduce the number of ministries by a third. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a press conference, UNN reports.

Details

The Prime Minister recalled that the President had announced that he was working on changing the format of the government, which would reduce the number of ministries.

We want to reduce the number of ministries by a third. Reduce the number of civil servants. We have already started doing this, and this year we have cut 20 thousand civil service vacancies

- Shmyhal said.

The Prime Minister added that the Cabinet of Ministers is working to create a Government Center.

Ministries should have a small number of very high-quality, highly qualified specialists who will formulate the relevant state policy. The government center should provide the appropriate legal steps, support in the personnel, accounting, and legal spheres, but the government center should also prepare the documents that are needed for a particular ministry in terms of resolutions, orders, and documentation in a timely manner

- Shmyhal added.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

