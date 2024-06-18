Number of children killed in conflict triples in one year - UN

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 13874 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 135420 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 135533 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 149520 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 205406 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 242754 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 150148 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370539 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182979 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149911 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 90005 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 127750 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 114951 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 27773 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 47326 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 135420 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 116769 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 135533 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 129483 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 149520 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 10556 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 11905 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 16091 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 17375 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 28972 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Number of children killed in conflict triples in one year - UN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28858 views

According to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, in 2023, the number of civilian casualties in conflicts jumped by 72%, and the number of children killed tripled.

Number of children killed in conflict triples in one year - UN

The number of civilian deaths in conflict jumped by 72% in 2023. At the same time, the number of children killed in conflict tripled in one year. This was stated by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk at the opening of the 56th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, UNN reports.

Details

"Overall, the number of civilians killed in conflicts jumped by 72% in 2023," said Volker Türk, who was alarmed by the sharp increase in the proportion of women and children, according to the UN.

"Unfortunately, the data shows that the proportion of women killed in 2023 doubled and the proportion of children tripled compared to the previous year," Turk said.

Listing the armed conflicts affecting different regions of the world, the High Commissioner called on the international community to "find a path to peace in accordance with the UN Charter and international law.

The growing number of these conflicts, sometimes exacerbated by climate change, is increasingly placing a heavy burden on humanitarian organizations that depend on donor countries.

And, as Turk explained, at the end of May, the gap between humanitarian funding needs and available resources reached $40.8 billion (about 38 billion euros), specifying that requests for funds were funded by only 16.1% on average.

He said that by comparison, global military spending in 2023 was almost $2.5 trillion, "an increase of 6.8% in real terms compared to 2022.

Highest figure since June 2023: 864 civilians were injured in Russian attacks in May - UN07.06.24, 16:54 • 14264 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarNews of the World
Geneva
Volker Türk
United Nations
Poland
Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91