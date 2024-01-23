Number of casualties in morning attack on Kharkiv rises to 35 - RMA

The number of wounded as a result of the morning enemy attack on Kharkiv has increased to 35, including two children. This was reported on Tuesday by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

The number of wounded increased to 35 people. Among them are two children aged 10 and 12. Five people are in serious condition - Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

