Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 96807 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110250 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152948 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156731 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252733 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174675 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165844 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148401 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227159 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113086 views

NSDC expects increase in religious conflicts in the information field during Easter holidays

NSDC expects increase in religious conflicts in the information field during Easter holidays

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17917 views

The Center for Countering Disinformation expects an increase in religious conflicts, provocative fakes, manipulations and possible missile provocations by Russia during the Easter holidays in Ukraine.

The Center for Countering Disinformation expects an increase in religious conflicts in the information field during the Easter holidays. This was reported by Ivan Slychko, head of the Media Literacy Department of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, on Hromadske Radio, according to UNN.

"We predict an increase in religious conflicts in the information field during the Easter holidays. Russia, as always, takes some serious information occasion and twists it in its own way. The number of provocative fakes and manipulations aimed at oppressing the clergy and the believers of the Moscow Patriarchate in Ukraine will increase," said Slychko.

He also said that narratives such as "the Kyiv regime turned against the canonical church" are predicted to discredit the Ukrainian authorities.

"Given the experience of previous years, it is highly likely that Russia is also preparing missile provocations during the holiday season, so do not ignore air raid alarms. If something similar is stated in the information space, we will report it, but you should not ignore the alarms and immediately go for cover," said Slychko.

The Center for Public Affairs draws attention to the fact that there is a high probability of enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups in all these regions and calls on citizens to be very careful and cautious.

TikTok blocked a number of channels spreading fakes and propaganda of the Russian Federation in Ukraine - CPJ18.04.24, 11:04 • 19559 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyWar
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
tiktokTikTok
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

