NSDC expects increase in religious conflicts in the information field during Easter holidays

The Center for Countering Disinformation expects an increase in religious conflicts in the information field during the Easter holidays. This was reported by Ivan Slychko, head of the Media Literacy Department of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, on Hromadske Radio, according to UNN.

"We predict an increase in religious conflicts in the information field during the Easter holidays. Russia, as always, takes some serious information occasion and twists it in its own way. The number of provocative fakes and manipulations aimed at oppressing the clergy and the believers of the Moscow Patriarchate in Ukraine will increase," said Slychko.

He also said that narratives such as "the Kyiv regime turned against the canonical church" are predicted to discredit the Ukrainian authorities.

"Given the experience of previous years, it is highly likely that Russia is also preparing missile provocations during the holiday season, so do not ignore air raid alarms. If something similar is stated in the information space, we will report it, but you should not ignore the alarms and immediately go for cover," said Slychko.

The Center for Public Affairs draws attention to the fact that there is a high probability of enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups in all these regions and calls on citizens to be very careful and cautious.

TikTok blocked a number of channels spreading fakes and propaganda of the Russian Federation in Ukraine - CPJ