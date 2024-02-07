Not a tip, but "Combat": monobank has a new feature for donating to the Armed Forces of Ukraine when paying bills in cafes and restaurants

The Monobank banking application has a new feature called "Combat" that will allow you to donate to the Armed Forces when visiting cafes and restaurants. This was reported by Monobank co-founder Oleh Horokhovsky, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, Ukrainians leave more than UAH 100 million in tips every month as gratitude in cafes and restaurants. Gorokhovsky emphasized that this would not have been possible without the Defense Forces, so from now on, Monobank can thank the Armed Forces as well.

We want to become the first country in the world to make not only tipping but also Boivovy a daily habit. So from now on, when you pay your bill using a QR code in establishments that activate our new service, a new Combat screen will appear after the tip screen, where you can thank for the protection, and the money will be used for the direct needs of the army - said the co-founder of Monobank

Addendum

According to Gorokhovsky, each institution can add its own Bank and the combat ones will go to the units or military it helps.

He also explained that owners should contact their account manager to connect tips.

