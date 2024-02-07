Not a tip, but "Combat": monobank has a new feature for donating to the Armed Forces of Ukraine when paying bills in cafes and restaurants

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 74094 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 118404 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 123138 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 165052 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165356 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267928 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176891 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166859 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148620 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237934 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100838 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 67492 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 40170 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 36342 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 49865 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267928 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237934 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 223252 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248709 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234806 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 118404 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100511 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100940 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117435 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118064 views
Not a tip, but "Combat": monobank has a new feature for donating to the Armed Forces of Ukraine when paying bills in cafes and restaurants

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 59792 views

Monobank's banking app has a new feature called "Combat" that allows users to make donations to the Armed Forces of Ukraine when paying bills in cafes and restaurants.

The Monobank banking application has a new feature called "Combat" that will allow you to donate to the Armed Forces when visiting cafes and restaurants. This was reported by Monobank co-founder Oleh Horokhovsky, UNN reports.

Details 

According to him, Ukrainians leave more than UAH 100 million in tips every month as gratitude in cafes and restaurants. Gorokhovsky emphasized that this would not have been possible without the Defense Forces, so from now on, Monobank can thank the Armed Forces as well.

We want to become the first country in the world to make not only tipping but also Boivovy a daily habit. So from now on, when you pay your bill using a QR code in establishments that activate our new service, a new Combat screen will appear after the tip screen, where you can thank for the protection, and the money will be used for the direct needs of the army

- said the co-founder of Monobank

Addendum

According to Gorokhovsky, each institution can add its own Bank and the combat ones will go to the units or military it helps.

He also explained that owners should contact their account manager to connect tips.

PrivatBank launched an analog of cans called "Envelopes"

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWarEconomy
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine

