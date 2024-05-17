Not a drone, but a World War II munition: the cause of the explosion near the military academy in St. Petersburg has been revealed

The detonation of a World War II-era ammunition caused an explosion near a military academy in St. Petersburg, Russia. This was reported by the press service of the Leningrad Military District, UNN reports.

According to the report, all the victims were taken to a medical facility of the Russian Defense Ministry. According to the Baza Telegram channel, one of the seven victims is in intensive care.

Recall

In the Russian city of St. Petersburg , an explosion occurred at the Budyonny Communications Academy. According to Russian Telegram channels, it was probably a drone attack, with 7 victims reported.