Apple is working to restore its systems after an internal update on Tuesday caused widespread outages, disrupting tools for employees, retail operations and customer service, UNN reports, citing Bloomberg.

According to people familiar with the matter, the outages knocked several internal services offline, including AppleWeb, the employee portal; AppleConnect, the internal login system; and access to the virtual private network for remote workers. Employees also had trouble downloading internal software builds, accessing company calendars and booking conference rooms.

Even the internal website that tracks outages went down, said people who asked not to be named while discussing internal matters. Many employees were unable to access systems that required their Apple credentials for several hours, leaving them unable to work. The outages also affected Apple stores worldwide, disrupting sales, repairs and customer service.

The problems extended to consumer services, including access to iCloud and the ability to sign up for AppleCare directly on a device, according to Apple's online status page. Services for schools and businesses were also affected.

"Many of our systems are back up after an internal update caused some disruptions this morning," the company, based in Cupertino, California, said in a statement. "We are working to bring the remaining systems online as quickly as possible." Apple said the issues were not caused by a cyberattack.

To recap

An outage affecting Apple services is being reported worldwide, with the highest number of complaints recorded in the United States.