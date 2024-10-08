north korea has already sent units to ukraine to monitor dPRK weapons - nsDC cdp

Pyongyang has sent its military to Ukraine. We are talking about engineering units that oversee the weapons transferred from North Korea. However, some of Kim Jong-un's envoys have already been killed.

UNN writes with reference to the press service of the head of the NSDC's CDC.

South Korea's Defense Ministry says North Korea will send troops to Ukraine.

I have already sent it. I told you that the DPRK military, in limited numbers, mostly engineers, oversee the quality and use of Pyongyang weapons by the Russian army. Some have already died - said Andriy Kovalenko.

The official also noted that “the KN23 ammunition and ballistic missiles themselves are mostly of poor quality, as these military men report to Kim.

UNN previously reported that the South Korean defense minister said that the DPRK might send its regular troops to support Russian aggression in Ukraine.