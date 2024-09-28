“Nobody needs you": Lubinets reacts to violence against children in a training and rehabilitation center in Lviv region

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 77683 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 104783 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 169024 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138969 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143758 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139281 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 183062 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112100 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173524 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104765 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

“Nobody needs you": Lubinets reacts to violence against children in a training and rehabilitation center in Lviv region

“Nobody needs you": Lubinets reacts to violence against children in a training and rehabilitation center in Lviv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17562 views

Ombudsman Lubinets reported physical, psychological and sexual abuse of children by the director of a rehabilitation center in Lviv region. A criminal investigation was opened and a high-level meeting was initiated.

Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets responded to information about possible physical, psychological and sexual violence against children by the director of an educational and rehabilitation institution in Lviv region. The director of the institution publicly humiliated children and threatened them with beatings and placement in a psychiatric hospital, and also stated that no one needed them, UNN reports.

Details

I received information about possible physical, psychological and sexual violence against children by the director of an educational and rehabilitation institution in the Lviv region. As a matter of urgency, I initiated a monitoring visit, which was joined by representatives of the National Social Service of Ukraine and partners - psychologists from the Children's Voices Charitable Foundation and SOS Children's Villages

- Lubinets said.

According to him, the institution accommodates the most vulnerable categories of children: orphans, children deprived of parental care, children in difficult life circumstances, and children with special educational needs.

We have recorded testimonies from children that the director of the facility sexually assaulted female inmates, publicly humiliated them, and threatened to beat them and place them in a psychiatric hospital for "bad behavior" or violating the daily routine

- Lubinets added.

He also noted that the children complained that they were systematically told: "No one needs you," "Your parents are drunks," "You are sick," and "You will never be good.

"What was shocking was that for the past six months, children and others on their behalf had been filing complaints with the National Police, the local children's service and the Department of Education, but had received no response. On the contrary, for every complaint about the conditions of detention or the behavior of the institution's staff, they were beaten with sticks and humiliated," Lubinets said.

The Ombudsman added that representatives of the National Police and prosecutors were summoned to the institution and documented the violations. As a result of the response, criminal proceedings were opened, in particular under Part 3 of Article 153 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: "sexual violence against a minor".

In addition, Lubinets initiated a high-level meeting involving representatives of the Lviv RMA, law enforcement agencies, and relevant ministries.

Recall

More than 300 million children are victims of online sexual abuse every year, according to a study conducted by researchers at the University of Edinburgh.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine
lvivLviv

Contact us about advertising