“Nobody needs you": Lubinets reacts to violence against children in a training and rehabilitation center in Lviv region

Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets responded to information about possible physical, psychological and sexual violence against children by the director of an educational and rehabilitation institution in Lviv region. The director of the institution publicly humiliated children and threatened them with beatings and placement in a psychiatric hospital, and also stated that no one needed them, UNN reports.

I received information about possible physical, psychological and sexual violence against children by the director of an educational and rehabilitation institution in the Lviv region. As a matter of urgency, I initiated a monitoring visit, which was joined by representatives of the National Social Service of Ukraine and partners - psychologists from the Children's Voices Charitable Foundation and SOS Children's Villages - Lubinets said.

According to him, the institution accommodates the most vulnerable categories of children: orphans, children deprived of parental care, children in difficult life circumstances, and children with special educational needs.

We have recorded testimonies from children that the director of the facility sexually assaulted female inmates, publicly humiliated them, and threatened to beat them and place them in a psychiatric hospital for "bad behavior" or violating the daily routine - Lubinets added.

He also noted that the children complained that they were systematically told: "No one needs you," "Your parents are drunks," "You are sick," and "You will never be good.

"What was shocking was that for the past six months, children and others on their behalf had been filing complaints with the National Police, the local children's service and the Department of Education, but had received no response. On the contrary, for every complaint about the conditions of detention or the behavior of the institution's staff, they were beaten with sticks and humiliated," Lubinets said.

The Ombudsman added that representatives of the National Police and prosecutors were summoned to the institution and documented the violations. As a result of the response, criminal proceedings were opened, in particular under Part 3 of Article 153 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: "sexual violence against a minor".

In addition, Lubinets initiated a high-level meeting involving representatives of the Lviv RMA, law enforcement agencies, and relevant ministries.

