No power outages planned for tomorrow in Ukraine - Ukrenergo

On Friday, October 11, there are no plans to apply blackout schedules in Ukraine. This was stated by NPC Ukrenergo, UNN reports .

Details

No consumption restrictions are planned for tomorrow, Friday - Ukrenergo said in a statement.

The power engineers also emphasized that, if possible, powerful electrical appliances should be used during the daytime, from 10:00 to 16:00.

Recall

“Ukrenergo has accumulated three times the stock of repair equipment to prepare for the winter. The company has significantly accelerated the time to restore damaged equipment due to its experience and readiness for various scenarios.