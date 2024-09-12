No outage schedules lately, but there was help from neighboring countries yesterday to maintain the trend - Prime Minister's advisor

Ukraine has not used blackout schedules recently, but to maintain this trend, Ukrenergo attracted emergency assistance from neighboring countries the night before, Advisor to the Prime Minister of Ukraine Yuriy Boyko said on KIEV24, UNN reports.

The prime minister's adviser noted that the "six days" restriction schedule did not apply.

"But, for example, yesterday evening, in order to maintain the trend, NPC Ukrenergo attracted emergency assistance from our neighbors, and, in fact, this was also one of the factors that allowed us not to apply the restriction schedules for the evening yesterday," Boyko said.

