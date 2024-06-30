No environmental impact and a positive conclusion of the project documentation: Ministry of Veterans on the construction of the National Military Cemetery

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 47174 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 53302 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 76924 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 164785 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 211540 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 130999 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 360914 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 179925 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148667 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197457 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+18°
2.3m/s
44%
Popular news

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 27798 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 40148 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 47016 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 56141 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 40228 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 47174 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 41693 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 53302 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 57482 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 76924 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 2258 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 10917 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 32456 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 34454 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 47632 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

No environmental impact and a positive conclusion of the project documentation: Ministry of Veterans on the construction of the National Military Cemetery

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22818 views

The project documentation for the construction of the first stage of the National Military Memorial Cemetery passed the state examination with a positive conclusion. It did not reveal any violations of sanitary and epidemiological well-being or environmental impact.

No environmental impact and a positive conclusion of the project documentation: Ministry of Veterans on the construction of the National Military Cemetery

The project documentation for the construction of the first stage of the National War Memorial Cemetery has passed the state examination. The conclusion is positive. No violations of the sanitary and epidemiological well-being of the population were found. There is no impact on the environment. This was reported by Acting Minister of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine Oleksandr Porkhun, according to UNN

The largest project in the history of Ukraine to honor and perpetuate the memory of fallen defenders will be implemented in the Gatne territorial community near Kyiv. The project documentation for the construction of the first stage of the National Military Memorial Cemetery has passed the state examination. The conclusion is positive

- Porhun wrote.

According to him, the project was developed in accordance with the current state building codes, standards and regulations: from operational safety to energy saving and inclusion. 

Separate environmental impact assessment. No violations of the sanitary and epidemiological well-being of the population were identified. There was no impact on the environment. Let me remind you that there was none. This is now confirmed by the State Enterprise Ukrderzhbudekspertyza

- Porhun said. 

He also told what will be built within the first two start-up complexes of the NMP:  burial sectors columbarium walls mourning house entrance group central square recreation area access road public transport stops parking lot administrative and utility buildings security post "Early next week we will announce a tender to select a contractor directly for construction. The NGCC is not a matter of "I want to" or "I don't want to", "the land will fall in price" or "I planted the forest with my own hands".

Now we are facing global issues - the preservation of the nation. And the Defenders, who will soon find their "final resting place" here with honors, gave their lives to save our lives, our land, forest, and our common home. This is my position as the head of the Ministry of Veterans, as a Hero of Ukraine, as a veteran and as a person who will protect the rights of veterans, their families and the families of the fallen. Wherever I am," Porhun said. 

Recall

The National Military Memorial Cemetery will be built in 8 stages: how long will construction last and at what stage will the crematorium be built In March, the government determined the location of the National Military Cemetery.  

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyWar
Ukraine
Kyiv
Poland
Brent
$67.58
Bitcoin
$84,413.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$38.98
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,828.40