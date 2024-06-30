No environmental impact and a positive conclusion of the project documentation: Ministry of Veterans on the construction of the National Military Cemetery

The project documentation for the construction of the first stage of the National War Memorial Cemetery has passed the state examination. The conclusion is positive. No violations of the sanitary and epidemiological well-being of the population were found. There is no impact on the environment. This was reported by Acting Minister of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine Oleksandr Porkhun, according to UNN.

The largest project in the history of Ukraine to honor and perpetuate the memory of fallen defenders will be implemented in the Gatne territorial community near Kyiv. The project documentation for the construction of the first stage of the National Military Memorial Cemetery has passed the state examination. The conclusion is positive - Porhun wrote.

According to him, the project was developed in accordance with the current state building codes, standards and regulations: from operational safety to energy saving and inclusion.

Separate environmental impact assessment. No violations of the sanitary and epidemiological well-being of the population were identified. There was no impact on the environment. Let me remind you that there was none. This is now confirmed by the State Enterprise Ukrderzhbudekspertyza - Porhun said.

He also told what will be built within the first two start-up complexes of the NMP: burial sectors columbarium walls mourning house entrance group central square recreation area access road public transport stops parking lot administrative and utility buildings security post "Early next week we will announce a tender to select a contractor directly for construction. The NGCC is not a matter of "I want to" or "I don't want to", "the land will fall in price" or "I planted the forest with my own hands".

Now we are facing global issues - the preservation of the nation. And the Defenders, who will soon find their "final resting place" here with honors, gave their lives to save our lives, our land, forest, and our common home. This is my position as the head of the Ministry of Veterans, as a Hero of Ukraine, as a veteran and as a person who will protect the rights of veterans, their families and the families of the fallen. Wherever I am," Porhun said.

