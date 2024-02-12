No casualties or damage after explosion in Kropyvnytskyi district - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
On Monday, an explosion occurred in the Kropyvnytskyi district, but there were no casualties or damage.
There were no casualties or damage after the explosion in Kropyvnytskyi district on Monday, said Andriy Raykovych, head of Kirovohrad regional military administration, UNN reports.
Previously
It was reported that the enemy missile was headed for Kirovohrad region and then Cherkasy region, before that it was reported to be headed for Kharkiv.
Meanwhile, Suspilne reported that "the sound of an explosion was heard in Kropyvnytskyi".