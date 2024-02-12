No casualties or damage after explosion in Kropyvnytskyi district - RMA

There were no casualties or damage after the explosion in Kropyvnytskyi district on Monday, said Andriy Raykovych, head of Kirovohrad regional military administration, UNN reports.

No casualties or damage after explosion in Kropyvnytskyi district - Rajkovic wrote on Telegram.

Previously

It was reported that the enemy missile was headed for Kirovohrad region and then Cherkasy region, before that it was reported to be headed for Kharkiv.

Meanwhile, Suspilne reported that "the sound of an explosion was heard in Kropyvnytskyi".