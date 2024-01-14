Night attack on Vovchansk: police show the consequences of the attack on an agricultural enterprise

At night, the occupiers attacked an agricultural enterprise in Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, with bombs. The footage of the destroyed grain storage facility was shared by the head of the investigation department of the Kharkiv regional police Serhiy Bolvinov, UNN reports .

Details

Destroyed crops and destroyed buildings - Russians continue to shell civilian objects. In Vovchansk, hangars with grain were attacked from the sky - Serhiy Bolvinov wrote on Facebook.

Addendum

According to Bolvinov, no one was injured during the nighttime shelling of the granaries. Two guided aerial bombs destroyed a grain storage facility and a building for grain processing.

The investigative team and explosive experts are currently working at the scene. We are investigating a criminal proceeding over another violation of the laws and customs of war.

Recall

Last night , more than 15 settlements in Kharkiv region were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks. In particular, the occupants struck with multiple rocket launchers at the city of Vovchansk in Chuhuiv district. The enterprise was damaged: two hangars and a leak.

