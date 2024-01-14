Night attack on Vovchansk: police show the consequences of the attack on an agricultural enterprise

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 92499 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 110754 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 140499 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 137893 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176372 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171674 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 283023 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178215 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167216 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148839 views

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 106889 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 87572 views
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 39978 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 62117 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 49207 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 92499 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 283023 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 250606 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 235724 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261014 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 49207 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 140499 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106820 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106815 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122911 views
Night attack on Vovchansk: police show the consequences of the attack on an agricultural enterprise

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36081 views

Russian troops bombed a grain storage facility in Vovchansk, Kharkiv region; no casualties were reported, but the attack destroyed the grain storage and processing facility.

At night, the occupiers attacked an agricultural enterprise in Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, with bombs. The footage of the destroyed grain storage facility was shared by the head of the investigation department of the Kharkiv regional police Serhiy Bolvinov, UNN reports .

Details

Destroyed crops and destroyed buildings - Russians continue to shell civilian objects. In Vovchansk, hangars with grain were attacked from the sky

- Serhiy Bolvinov wrote on Facebook.

Addendum

According to Bolvinov, no one was injured during the nighttime shelling of the granaries. Two guided aerial bombs destroyed a grain storage facility and a building for grain processing.

The investigative team and explosive experts are currently working at the scene. We are investigating a criminal proceeding over another violation of the laws and customs of war.

Recall

Last night , more than 15 settlements in Kharkiv region were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks. In particular, the occupants struck with multiple rocket launchers at the city of Vovchansk in Chuhuiv district. The enterprise was damaged: two hangars and a leak.

Our aviation carried out 11 strikes against the enemy, and missile launchers hit 18 important enemy targets - General Staff summary13.01.24, 19:15 • 82476 views

Anna Onishchenko

Anna Onishchenko

War

